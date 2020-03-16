Brazil likely to announce relief package for airlines amid coronavirus

BRASILIA, March 16 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government will likely announce a package of measures to prop up the civil aviation sector later on Monday, as business evaporates and flights are cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Infrastructure Ministry said.

A ministry spokesman told Reuters that the measures would include delayed tax payments but not tax cuts for companies in the sector. Details of the relief package are not finalized and must be agreed with the Economy Ministry and the office of the president’s chief of staff, he said. (Reporting by Jake Spring Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)