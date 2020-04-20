Brazil's BNDES to extend up to $1.9 bln in credit to airlines- report

SAO PAULO, April 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian development bank BNDES will help local airlines with up to 10 billion reais ($1.9 billion) in credit, local newspaper Valor Economico reported on Monday.

According to the report, the companies will issue five- to 10-year non-convertible bonds to be acquired by BNDES. The companies will issue subscription rights to BNDES to acquire stakes in the companies, the paper added.

Companies will not pay interest for a year and will have a two-year grace period to begin paying principal, the paper said.

The development bank is expected to announce the airlines package this week, and expects the airlines to begin receiving the credit in early May, Valor reported.

BNDES did not immediately reply to a request for comment from Reuters. ($1 = 5.3080 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Jonathan Oatis)