UPDATE 1-Brazil airline Azul to suspend all international flights out of main hub

SAO PAULO, March 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Azul said on Monday that it will cut all of its international flights out of its main hub in Sao Paulo state later Monday due to the coronavirus outbreak, a significant escalation in cancellations over last week’s announcements.

Azul said just last week that it would focus its cancellations outside of its Sao Paulo hub and instead work to keep those flights in place.

It was unclear what, if any, international flights Azul will keep operating. Azul flies mainly to the United States and to Portugal.

The airline added it would cut up to 50% of its capacity by next month, and adopt measures to cut costs. One of them is the 25% reduction in salaries of its executives.

Azul’s larger competitor LATAM Airlines Group said last week it would cut 30% of its international flights, but it has yet to make an update this week.

Brazil’s Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, has not made specific announcements yet, but it only operates international flights within Latin America.

Airlines in Europe and the United States, where the coronavirus outbreak is at a more advanced stage, have so far made more severe cuts. For example, American Airlines said last week it would cut 75% of its flights, including all of its flights to Brazil and most in the rest of South America.