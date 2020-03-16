UPDATE 5-Brazil's Azul cuts international flights; carriers expect government aid

(Adds detail on private airport operators, share moves)

By Marcelo Rochabrun and Jake Spring

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, March 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Azul said on Monday it would cut all international flights out of its main hub in Sao Paulo state, while the country’s government is likely to roll out a relief package as the sector struggles with the coronavirus pandemic.

Cancellations have sped up since last week, when Latin American carriers including Azul said they would cut no more than 30% of their international flights.

Shares in Azul were down nearly 22% in Sao Paulo.

Brazil’s government is expected to announce an airline relief package later on Monday that would include tax deferrals, but no tax cuts, a spokesman for Brazil’s Infrastructure Ministry said.

Private airport operators would also be able to defer government licensing fees required to operate airport concessions.

Details have not been finalized, the spokesman said.

The civil aviation industry has been asking for government aid in recent days through its main lobbying arm Abear. The trade group had asked for a list of six items mostly focused on the removal of taxes, including on airline ticket sales and payroll.

Airline industry groups around the world have asked for significant government help, especially in the United States and Europe.

CANCELLATIONS

South America’s largest carrier, LATAM Airlines Group , on Monday reiterated its statement from last week that it would cut 30% of its international flights.

“We will maintain the flexibility to take additional measures, if necessary, due to the speed at which events are unfolding,” the company said in a statement.

LATAM shares were down roughly 14% in trading in Santiago.

Other carriers have also been canceling flights to Latin America. American Airlines said over the weekend it would cut all flights to Brazil and much of the rest of South America.

As Azul ratchets up cancellations, it is unclear what international flights it would keep. Azul flies mainly to the United States and Portugal.

The airline added it would cut up to 50% of its capacity by next month and adopt measures to cut costs, including cutting executive salaries by 25%, significantly less than the cuts taken by airline executives in the United States.

Brazil’s Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, which only operates international flights within Latin America, has not announced specific measures.

Shares in Gol were down about 17% on Monday.