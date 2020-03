SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal government will not close airports and bus stations due to the coronavirus, Infrastructure Minister Tarcísio Freitas told broadcaster Globonews on Friday in a live interview.

Freitas said that greater controls would be implemented in Brazilian airports and bus stations to limit the spread of the virus. (Reporting by Roberto Samora, writing by Stephen Eisenhammer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)