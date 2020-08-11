Brazil health regulator says no request yet to make Russian COVID-19 vaccine

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said on Tuesday that it had not yet received a request to authorize Russia’s new COVID-19 vaccine, which the Parana state government said it was in talks to produce locally.

Anvisa said it could not comment on the safety or effectiveness of the vaccine before getting official data from the Russian laboratory responsible for the vaccine. Russia on Tuesday said it was ready to bring the vaccine to market, despite not having finished standard mass testing.