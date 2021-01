BRASILIA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa said on Thursday that it still requires further documentation before it can approve emergency use requests for COVID-19 vaccines developed by AstraZeneca PLC and China Sinovac Biotech.

Anvisa has scheduled a meeting on Sunday to decide on the fast-track approvals that would allow vaccination to get under way in Brazil next week. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle)