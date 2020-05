SAO PAULO, May 8 (Reuters) - Auto production in Brazil, South America’s largest carmaker, plunged by 99% in April, to just 1,800 units compared to a month ago, a historic collapse as a result of the coronavirus crisis, automakers association Anfavea said on Friday.

Auto sales fell 66% compared to a month ago to 55,700 units, Anfavea said. It described both results as the worst in history. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun)