UPDATE 2-Brazilian banks may have to extend debt moratorium

SAO PAULO, April 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian banks may have to extend a moratorium on loan payments by consumers and small businesses beyond an initial two-month time frame, Banco Bradesco SA’s chief executive said on Wednesday, as the coronavirus crisis squeezes Latin America’s biggest economy.

CEO Octavio de Lazari became the latest top Brazilian banker to warn that existing measures to help the country’s small businesses and consumers may need to last longer given the gravity of the crisis.

In March, Brazilian banks paused retail debt payments for two months amid the crisis caused by the coronavirus. Lazari said banks would have room to pause such payments for up to six months without being required to make provisions for them.

He also said the 2020 outlook Bradesco disclosed in February was no longer valid, while refraining from setting new targets.

“It makes no sense any longer,” the CEO said on the webcast in response to questions from financial newspaper Valor Economico. Bradesco had previously targeted loan book growth of 13% this year.

The executive said the bank’s 90-day default ratio could double due to bad loans, but he did not say when that would happen. Bradesco’s delinquency rate ended December at 3.3%.

Earlier this week, Itau Unibanco Holding SA CEO Candido Bracher said that a 40 billion-reais credit line funded by Brazil’s Treasury and banks to finance small business payrolls during the coronavirus outbreak would run out in two month, adding the government might consider an extension.

The crisis is likely to hit smaller businesses hardest. “Small and medium-size companies are at the epicenter of the economic shakeup caused by the necessary lockdown,” analysts at Credit Suisse wrote in a note to clients.

They expect small companies’ default ratio to roughly double from the current 3.7%. The ensuing writedowns would affect between 5% and 11% of banks’ earnings over the next 18 months, with Banco Santander Brasil SA the lender likely under the most pressure, the analysts added.