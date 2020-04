SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s monetary policy council on Monday authorized banks to issue special certificates of deposit guaranteed by the country’s deposit insurance fund in amounts up to 40 million reais ($7.63 million), up from 20 million reais previously.

The move aims to boost banks’ liquidity amid the coronavirus crisis. ($1 = 5.2443 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl)