Brazil's bank fund to boost deposit insurance for CDs

SAO PAULO, April 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s deposit insurance fund plans to double its backing for special certificates of deposit the country’s lenders sell to investors, in a move to boost the banks’ liquidity amid the coronavirus crisis, according to a document posted on the fund’s website.

The move would mean that investors could buy up to 40 million reais ($7.6 million) of the special CDs with the guarantee they would be made whole even if the issuing bank were to fail, up from a current 20 million reais.

The banks that contribute to the fund, such as Banco do Brasil SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA and Banco Bradesco SA, will vote on the change in an online meeting on Friday, according to the document.

Last week, Brazil’s central bank cleared the way for each bank to issue up to 2 billion reais in these special CDs, known as DPGE, limited to an amount equivalent to its shareholders’ equity, to generate funding to counteract the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

Altogether, the central bank estimates the measure will allow banks to extend up to 200 billion reais in new loans to consumers and companies.

Small and mid-sized Brazilian banks made ample use of this instrument to raise funds during the 2008 financial crisis, as investors fled to Brazil’s biggest banks as a safe haven. Prior to the latest central bank move, there were 905 million reais worth of the special CDs outstanding.

Roughly 480 million reais have been sold since the central bank announcement roughly a week ago, more than four times the issuance in the year up March 21.

Still, the amount is considered small so far, as investors’ appetite is poor amid the turmoil, a source close to the fund said.

Banks were also considering exempting lenders from contributions to the banks’ resolution fund by January 2021, but they decided to remove this topic from the meeting.

Brazil’s privately funded deposit insurance fund, called FGC, ended October 2019 with nearly 80 billion reais in assets. Among its largest contributors are lenders such as Banco do Brasil SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Bradesco SA and Banco Santander Brasil SA.