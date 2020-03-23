Brazil's central bank to extend loans to banks

BRASILIA, March 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank on Monday said it will extend loans backed by corporate bonds to banks between March 23 and April 30, in a move to add liquidity to the financial system.

It also cut long-term reserve requirements to 17% from 25% and allowed banks to issue special long-term deposits with up to 2 million reais ($397,922.84) guarantee by the privately held deposit guarantee fund FGC.