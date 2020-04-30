Bonds News
April 30, 2020 / 9:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil's Bradesco sets aside $506 mln for COVID-19 loan losses, profit slides

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s second largest private-sector lender Banco Bradesco SA said on Thursday it was setting aside 2.7 billion reais ($506.11 million) to cover expected loan losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, after it posted a first-quarter profit that missed analysts’ estimates.

Bradesco posted a recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, of 3.753 billion reais, down nearly 40% from a year earlier and below an estimate of 5.975 billion reais by Refinitiv.

$1 = 5.3348 reais Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below