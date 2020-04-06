Santander Brasil to keep its 3-year guidance for now - CEO

SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA will keep its three-year guidance for now, despite the crisis caused by the new coronavirus outbreak, its Chief Executive Sergio Rial said on Monday.

In a live interview with newspaper Valor Economico, Rial said it would be casuistic to change the bank’s long-term targets now. In October, Rial said the bank expected to see its loan book grow by more than 10% per year through 2022 and maintain its current profitability ratio at 21%.