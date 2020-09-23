Brazil beermaker Ambev opens new can factory buoyed by more at-home drinking

SAO PAULO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Brazil beermaker Ambev SA on Wednesday said it had opened a new factory with capacity to produce 1.5 billion cans a year due to higher demand from stay-at-home drinkers, as the pandemic has hampered demand at bars.

The company, a subsidiary of beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev , said demand for canned beverages has grown exponentially during the pandemic, outpacing demand for small-sized glass bottles.

This is Ambev’s first can factory and is located in the state of Minas Gerais. The plant had been announced last year but the company said it had accelerated its construction once the pandemic hit and beer consumption habits drastically changed.

Before the pandemic, Ambev said, Brazilians used to drink more large glass beer bottles, which are mostly purchased at bars and are meant to be shared.

Brazil has one of the world’s worst coronavirus outbreaks. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)