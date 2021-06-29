Brazil to cancel Indian vaccine deal amid graft allegations, CNN Brasil reports

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Health Ministry will cancel a contract for Covaxin vaccines developed by India’s Bharat Biotech that has faced accusations of irregularities, CNN Brasil reported on Tuesday.
The Covaxin contract has become a headache for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro after whistleblowers went public with concerns over irregularities in the 1.6 billion reais ($324 million) deal. One Health Ministry official said he personally alerted the president about his concerns.
The Health Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.
$1 = 4.9403 reais Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and Pedro Fonseca, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.