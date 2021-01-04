Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharma

New UK coronavirus variant confirmed in Brazil, says Sao Paulo

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil has confirmed its first two cases of the new British coronavirus variant, Sao Paulo state’s health secretariat said on Monday.

One of the people infected was a 25-year-old woman from the city of Sao Paulo in contact with travelers who had been to Britain, according to a statement from the state government. The other patient was another Sao Paulo resident, a 34-year-old man who had contact with her.

Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by Chris Reese; Writing by Gabriel Stargardter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

