Brazil budget deficit to widen due to measures to deal with coronavirus - official

BRASÍLIA, March 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s budget deficit is set to widen in the coming three months as revenues will fall and spending will go up due to measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus in Latin America’s largest economy, Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida said on Monday.

Almeida said the government is expected to increase health spending and support emergency cash transfer programs, which are set to deteriorate Brazil’s fiscal position in the short term. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)