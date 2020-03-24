Healthcare
March 24, 2020

Brazil's Congress plans Wednesday vote on emergency coronavirus budget: house speaker

BRASILIA, March 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s lower house is planning to vote on Wednesday on a bill to create an emergency budget to combat the coronavirus outbreak and which would not be subject to normal fiscal rules, speaker Rodrigo Maia told reporters on Tuesday.

Maia added that he believed it would be appropriate to negotiate reductions in public workers’ salaries at this time by 15% to 20%, although that would not apply to the lowest earning public servants, he said. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Gram Slattery)

