FILE PHOTO: People walk around the Saara street market, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil registered 682 additional coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours and 27,444 new cases, the nation’s Health Ministry said on Friday.

The South American country has now registered 5,055,888 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 149,639 total deaths.