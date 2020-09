FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a graffiti art with outdated coronavirus disease (COVID-19) statistics in Alemao slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil on Friday registered 858 new coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 135,793, the health ministry said.

Cases rose by 39,797 to 4,495,183.