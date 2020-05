(In second paragraph, corrects global ranking to fourth highest, not fifth highest)

BRASILIA, May 16 (Reuters) - Brazil confirmed 14,919 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, as well as 816 related deaths, according to data from the Health Ministry.

Brazil has now registered 233,142 confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, the fourth highest in the world, and 15,633 deaths. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Daniel Wallis)