Brazil to extend emergency cash transfers to poor for 2 months -source

BRASILIA, June 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government plans to extend an emergency cash transfer program to relieve poor families during the coronavirus pandemic for another two months, a government official with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The 250 reais-per-month handout, to be financed with an extraordinary credit of 12 billion reais ($2.38 billion), will be paid in August and September, continuing a program started last year and revived for four months in April, the source said. ($1 = 5.04 reais) (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Leslie Adler)