FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro thanked China on Monday for rapidly approving export of 5,400 liters of inputs for Sinovac’s vaccine being made in Sao Paulo as his government scrambles to secure scarce shots for its national vaccination plan.

Bolsonaro tweeted that China has also fast-tracked approval for supplies of AstraZeneca inputs to make the company’s COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil.