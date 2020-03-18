Healthcare
March 18, 2020

Sao Paulo city hall orders commerce closed until April 5

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s biggest city Sao Paulo on Wednesday ordered most commercial establishments closed to the public until April 5 in a dramatic effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus epidemic that is likely to batter Latin America’s largest economy.

Sao Paulo city hall said in a statement the measure does not apply to pharmacies, supermarkets, bakeries, restaurants and gas stations, and would grant exceptions for e-commerce.

A press representative for the city said the order would take effect on Friday. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. Editing by Chris Reese)

