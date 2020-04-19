Brazil state bank to finalize aid for auto, airline, energy industries in May

SAO PAULO, April 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled development bank BNDES expects to finalize aid packages for companies in the auto, airlines, restaurant and energy sectors in May, its president Gustavo Montezano said in a live broadcast on social media on Sunday.

Montezano added that BNDES has an “appetite” to buy equity stakes in Brazilian companies to help them weather the coronavirus crisis, but that those stakes must be temporary. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Daniel Wallis)