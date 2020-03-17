RPT--Brazil's Congress cancels joint session due to coronavirus

(Repeats with new story tag for some media clients, no change to content)

BRASILIA, March 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Congress canceled a joint session of its upper and lower houses scheduled for Tuesday to debate presidential vetoes and budget issues due to coronavirus concerns, as the country reported its first death from the virus.

Congressional committees have canceled public hearings and the Senate and lower chamber leaders are discussing whether to suspend all sessions due to the epidemic. Brazil’s Supreme Court has limited its work to on-line decisions by its members. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)