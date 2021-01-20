Brazil health institute expects supplies for 11 million more CoronaVac doses by February 10

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" are placed on dry ice in this illustration taken, December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian public health institute Butantan expects supplies for 11 million additional doses of China’s CoronaVac vaccine by Feb. 10, its director said on Wednesday in Sao Paulo.

Butantan Director Dimas Covas said about 5,400 liters of active ingredients, enough to fill and finish some 5.4 million doses, would arrive this month and the remaining supplies would arrive by Feb. 10.