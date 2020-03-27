Brazil economy minister says coronavirus salary relief could cost $9 bln

BRASILIA, March 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy minister Paulo Guedes said on Friday that a proposed salary relief of 600 reais ($117.81) for Brazil’s more vulnerable workers will cost the economy 45 billion reais ($8.84 billion).

The measure has passed one chamber of Congress and has been endorsed by President Jair Bolsonaro, who has insisted that the government’s coronavirus response should be mindful of not harming the country’s economy. ($1 = 5.0930 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)