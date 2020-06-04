Brazil house speaker defends joint decision on emergency aid extension amid COVID-19

BRASILIA, June 4 (Reuters) - Brazil’s lower house speaker Rodrigo Maia said on Thursday that a decision on extending emergency aid to informal workers should be discussed with President Jair Bolsonaro’s economic team, asking the government to manifest its will on the matter.

Maia added there is a consensus among parliamentarians on the need to support people’s income and that any discussion should take into account Brazil’s fiscal reality. “We know there are difficulties, we understand the government’s concerns and we would like to hear the government’s official position,” Maia said.