Brazil government considers loans to energy sector in coronavirus bailout

SAO PAULO, March 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government is considering a possible emergency loan package for energy distributors that are struggling with lower energy use and facing lost revenues due to the coronavirus outbreak, an industry group told Reuters on Monday.

Marcos Madureira, president of Brazilian energy distributors association Abradee, said the package under negotiation with the government could involve loans from state development bank BNDES or a pool of banks. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; writing by Jake Spring; editing by Chris Reese)