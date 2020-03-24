Brazil power cos related to Cemig, Votorantim Energia claim force majeure

SAO PAULO, March 24 (Reuters) - Two Brazil energy companies tied to groups Cemig and Votorantim Energia have told business partners that the coronavirus outbreak is an event of “force majeure” that could be a reason for breaking energy contracts, according to documents seen by Reuters.

Cemig GT and Votener, belonging to Votorantim Energia, have said in documents that they seek a reduction in the energy they are required to buy, because civil restrictions tied to the coronavirus outbreak will lead to a “generalized demand reduction.” (Reporting by Roberto Samora, Editing by Franklin Paul)