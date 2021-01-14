Brazil's Fiocruz delays AstraZeneca vaccine registration as it awaits fast-track approval

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian biomedical center Fiocruz has put back filing its request to register the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca PLC until next week, its vice president Marco Krieger said.

Fiocruz had originally planned to file the request on Friday, but Krieger said it was best to wait for the emergency authorization request it expects health regulator Anvisa to grant on Sunday.