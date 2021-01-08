Brazil's Fiocruz says AstraZeneca vaccine ingredients may be delayed by weeks

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The ingredients needed to fill and finish millions of doses of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine in Brazil, previously slated to arrived in the country on Saturday, may not arrive until the end of the month, a local partner said on Friday.

The federally funded Fiocruz biomedical center, which was counting on the Saturday shipment in order to supply the government with doses this month, said it was in talks to import more finished doses of the vaccine, likely from India. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Leslie Adler)