Brazil soy crushers, farmers face higher road freight costs amid coronavirus

SAO PAULO, March 27 (Reuters) - Abiove, an association representing Brazilian oilseeds processors, said on Friday local farmers and soybean crushers are facing a rise in road freight costs amid measures imposed by authorities to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Abiove President André Nassar told Reuters by telephone that part of the issue relates to truckers’ reluctance to accept making long journeys as the health crisis escalates. In spite of this, Brazil will be able to cater to soybean demand in export markets, he said. (Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Sandra Maler)