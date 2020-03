RIO DE JANEIRO, March 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s health system will enter a state of collapse by the end of April, the country’s health minister said on Friday, with coronavirus cases hitting a plateau in July and hopefully falling quickly in September.

Luiz Henrique Mandetta said that Sao Paulo is at the start of the coronavirus whirlwind, and cases should jump there next week. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca)