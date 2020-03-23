Brazil house speaker says discussing coronavirus "war budget" with lawmakers

March 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian lower house Speaker Rodrigo Maia said the government had generated panic with a decree issued over the weekend allowing companies to put employees on unpaid leave for up to four months.

Speaking at an event hosted by investment bank BTG Pactual, Maia said that he was currently discussing a proposal with congressional lawmakers to create a “war budget,” which would be separate from the government’s normal budget. He added that the government had to think of legislative packages that would keep small and medium companies solvent, assuming a 60-day quarantine period. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Gram Slattery, Editing by Franklin Paul)