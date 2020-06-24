Brazil's Iguatemi sees customer flow at least 50% lower in reopened malls

SAO PAULO, June 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian upscale malls operator Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers SA sees customer flow at between 35% and 50% of what it used to be before the coronavirus pandemic, its Chief Financial Officer said on Wednesday.

“It is still early to assess post-pandemic consumption patterns, especially as we are operating with reduced opening hours in most of our malls,” CFO Cristina Betts told analysts and investors in a call on the COVID-19 impact on operations. “Sales conversion varies according to each mall and also depends on categories,” she added. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)