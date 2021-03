FILE PHOTO: Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian company Precisa Medicamentos, representing India’s Bharat Biotech, on Monday said it requested that the country’s health regulator, Anvisa, grant emergency authorization to use the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition, it said Covaxin would be trialed in a Phase Three study in Brazil carried out in partnership with Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein hospital.