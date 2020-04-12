Brazil's Itau to donate $192 mln to fight coronavirus -report

SAO PAULO, April 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA will donate 1 billion reais ($192.57 million) to fight the coronavirus pandemic, newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported on Sunday.

The proceeds will be managed by the bank’s foundation, according to the report, and a group of health experts.

Itau declined to comment. But in an email, the bank said Chief Executive Candido Bracher would make an announcement related to the novel coronavirus in a conference call on Monday.