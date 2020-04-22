Itau Unibanco further extends debt maturities -statement

SAO PAULO, April 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest lender, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, has decided to extend debt payments and maturities for individuals and companies amid the crisis stemming from the novel coronavirus pandemic, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Debt maturity extension may reach up to six years for small companies and up to five years for individuals with no change in interest rates, according to Itau, as the bank seeks to reduce installment payments to adjust them to clients’ constrained budget.

Grace periods will also be extended for both small companies and individuals, in up to 180 days and 120 days, respectively.

The new plan may support nearly 20 million consumers and 1 million small companies, Itau said.

The bank also said it will offer new loans to 8 million companies and individuals.