FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Johnson&Johnson logo in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal health regulator Anvisa said on Wednesday that Janssen had filed for emergency use authority for its COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson.