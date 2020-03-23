Brazil walks back decree that allowed companies to suspend wages for 4 months

BRASILIA, March 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday walked back a decree he issued the day before allowing companies to withhold wages for up to four months during the coronavirus outbreak, he said on Twitter.

Bolsonaro said he would revoke the part of the decree that allowed the salary suspension by companies. The decree was sharply criticized by lower house speaker Rodrigo Maia, saying it would spread panic in Brazilian society.