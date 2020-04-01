Brazil's renewable co Omega suspends all M&A talks as coronavirus crisis deepens

SAO PAULO, April 1 (Reuters) - Renewable energy co Omega Geração has decided to suspend all deal talks it was involved in due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the company said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

“Suspending deal talks will allow us to direct our efforts to more critical activity at the moment”, the company added. Omega also announced the closing of the acquisition of windfarms company Assurua, which controls two windfarms in northeastern state of Bahia, with 50 MW generation capacity, for 20 million reais ($3.8 million).