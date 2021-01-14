Manaus, Brazil, hospital system collapsing, oxygen lacking in COVID surge -minister

BRASILIA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The hospital system in the Amazon city of Manaus is collapsing from a second wave of COVID-19 and it is running out of oxygen, Brazilian Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said on Thursday.

Speaking on a webcast with President Jair Bolsonaro at his side, Pazuello said the city’s hospitals were short of medical staff as deaths surge again. Amazonas state has appealed to the United States to send a military transport plane with oxygen cylinders.