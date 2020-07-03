Mass testing at JBS, BRF plants in Center West Brazil town reveals more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases

SAO PAULO, July 3 (Reuters) - Mass testing of food industry workers revealed an outbreak of novel coronavirus infections at plants operated by JBS SA and rival BRF SA in the Dourados area, labor prosecutors in the Center Western state of Mato Grosso do Sul told Reuters on Friday, citing company data.

Some 1,075 people at a JBS pork plant tested positive for COVID-19 as of July 1, representing 30% of total tests processed, the data revealed. Some 73 workers tested positive at a BRF chicken facility in the same town, where the company employs about 1,500 persons, according to the data obtained by Reuters. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)