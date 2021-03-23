Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

Cardiologist sworn in as Brazil's fourth health minister in a year -sources

By Reuters Staff

SAO PAULO, March 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s new health ministry Marcelo Queiroga was sworn in by President Jair Bolsonaro in a closed ceremony at the presidential palace on Tuesday, two source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Bolsonaro appointed Queiroga, a cardiologist, on March 15 to replace Army general Eduardo Pazuello as Brazil faced its most deadly phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. He is Brazil’s fourth health minister in a year.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu, writing by Carolina Mandl

