Cardiologist sworn in as Brazil's fourth health minister in a year -sources

SAO PAULO, March 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s new health ministry Marcelo Queiroga was sworn in by President Jair Bolsonaro in a closed ceremony at the presidential palace on Tuesday, two source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Bolsonaro appointed Queiroga, a cardiologist, on March 15 to replace Army general Eduardo Pazuello as Brazil faced its most deadly phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. He is Brazil’s fourth health minister in a year.