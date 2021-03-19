Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharma

Brazil has record coronavirus cases, second highest 24-hour deaths

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A health worker applies a Sinovac's CoronaVac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to an elderly lady during a vaccination day for 75 years-old women at the Rio de Janeiro's planetarium, Brazil March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil had a record 90,570 cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours and 2,815 COVID-19 deaths, the second deadliest daily toll since the pandemic began a year ago, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

Ending the most lethal week yet in a surge of the virus driven by a more contagious local variant, the South American country has now registered 11,871,390 cases in all, while the death toll has risen to 290,314, according to ministry data.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler

