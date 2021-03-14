Brazil registers 1,127 new COVID-19 deaths -Health Mnistry

BRASILIA, March 14 (Reuters) - Brazil reported 1,127 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours and 43,812 new cases of the coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, ending the most lethal week since the pandemic began a year ago.

The South American country has now registered 11,483,370 cases in all, while the official death toll has risen to 278,229, according to ministry data, in the world’s second-worst outbreak after that of the United States. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Peter Cooney)