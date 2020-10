People walk around the Saara street market, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil registered 5,000,694 confirmed cases of new coronavirus, up from 4,969,141 yesterday, the country’s Health Ministry said in its website on Wednesday. The total deaths in the country rose to 148,228 from 147,494 yesterday, the ministry said.